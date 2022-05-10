Dua Lipa Wore a Sheer Prada Dress in Her Latest Photo Shoot

Dua Lipa's fashion sense is nearly as recognizable as her certified bops, which get played on repeat all over the radio. So, we had no doubt that a Vogue cover shoot would yield more headline-worthy looks from the global pop star.

On the cover of the publication's June/July issue, the hitmaker wore a see-through Prada dress with a gray bodice that flowed into a black-and-green netted skirt. Underneath, she wore a matching tank top and black hot pants. Her dark hair was pulled into a middle-parted low bun and metallic silver eyeshadow was swept across her lids.

Dua Lipa Vogue June/July 2022 Cover Credit: Tyler Mitchell for Vogue

Another look featured a shredded, fringed white dress by Khaite that revealed a matching bra and underwear set beneath the strands of fabric. She wore her long hair down and tucked behind her ears, and she completed the look with chunky Proenza Schouler loafers.

During the interview, the superstar opened up the challenges that come along with being scrutinized on such a large scale. The singer's infamous dance moves — especially one specific hip swivel — have left her at the butt-end of many jokes, which she says was difficult for her when she was so focused on the music itself.

"All I ever wanted was for it to be about the music," she said. "My goal was, I want the music to be good enough so that people would talk about that more than anything else. But unless you're a fully formed pop star who's trained in pop-star camp for five fucking years before you hit the stage for the first time, one misstep, one wrong move, one dance that doesn't really work and it's used against you. That was fucking hard for me."