Dua Lipa Paired Her Completely Sheer Dress with TikTok's Favorite Throwback Accessory
Another day, another chaotically nostalgic outfit courtesy of Dua Lipa's Instagram feed.
After tackling just about every Y2K trend imaginable (low-rise pants, butterfly tops, exposed thongs), Dua has seemingly moved onto a new decade: the '80s. On Saturday, the pop star showed off her latest look in one of her signature photo dumps, and in the many snapshots, Dua accessorized her very sheer dress – which featured loosened lace-up ties on the sleeves and showcased her black bra and underwear beneath — with fuzzy leg warmers in a gray and purple ombre pattern.
Leg warmers might've been hugely popular back in the day, but they've recently entered the fashion chat again — thanks to TikTok. While most Gen Zers are styling them with Dr Martens, Dua paired hers with sparkly platform heels. Finishing off her look, she added a tiny black bag, a cat-eared beanie, and at one point, a blue trench coat.
"~ farmgirl ~," she captioned the carousel, which also featured photos of her riding in a helicopter and taking a mirror selfie in the bathroom.
Dua turned her attention to dressing up (or rather, warming up) the lower half of her body just a month after making the case for scrunchy arm warmers. Back in March, the singer wore a lilac knitted minidress with matching fingerless arm warmers that were basically the non-fancy equivalent of opera gloves, and not to mention, the perfect layering piece for unpredictable spring weather.