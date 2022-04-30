Dua Lipa Paired Her Completely Sheer Dress with TikTok's Favorite Throwback Accessory

After tackling just about every Y2K trend imaginable ( low-rise pants , butterfly tops , exposed thongs ), Dua has seemingly moved onto a new decade: the '80s. On Saturday, the pop star showed off her latest look in one of her signature photo dumps, and in the many snapshots, Dua accessorized her very sheer dress – which featured loosened lace-up ties on the sleeves and showcased her black bra and underwear beneath — with fuzzy leg warmers in a gray and purple ombre pattern.

Leg warmers might've been hugely popular back in the day, but they've recently entered the fashion chat again — thanks to TikTok. While most Gen Zers are styling them with Dr Martens, Dua paired hers with sparkly platform heels. Finishing off her look, she added a tiny black bag, a cat-eared beanie, and at one point, a blue trench coat.

"~ farmgirl ~," she captioned the carousel, which also featured photos of her riding in a helicopter and taking a mirror selfie in the bathroom.

Dua turned her attention to dressing up (or rather, warming up) the lower half of her body just a month after making the case for scrunchy arm warmers. Back in March, the singer wore a lilac knitted minidress with matching fingerless arm warmers that were basically the non-fancy equivalent of opera gloves, and not to mention, the perfect layering piece for unpredictable spring weather.