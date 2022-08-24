Dua Lipa's Completely Sheer Dress Featured Two Strategically-Placed Panels and a Side Cutout

Within the course of Dua Lipa's multi-day (!) 27th birthday celebration, we've seen her sport everything from leather flame dresses to itty bitty bra tops. But now, the singer is taking the celebratory ensembles a step further (if that was even possible) to cap off a week of festivities by partying in her birthday suit — well, kind of.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a series of photos detailing the outfit she wore to her birthday bash in Ibiza captioned, "vamosss a la fiestaaaa." Lipa sported her take on an LBD for the occasion — emphasis on 'little' — while posing in a sheer, sleeveless Mugler dress that featured a mock neck design and a hip bone-baring side cutout. While the bodice of the dress itself completely exposed Dua's bare torso, two strategically-placed opaque panels covered her chest while an asymmetrical ruched miniskirt offered coverage on her bottom half.

The pop star paired the barely-there dress with black knee-high boots and a silver ear cuff, both by Balenciaga, and added a single Eéra white-gold diamond earring for good measure. Much like her frock, Dua's glam was rather minimal, and she opted for a bronzy makeup look while styling her hair in subtle waves parted down the middle.

Never one to miss out on a picture opp, Lipa posted yet another photo dump to Instagram on Wednesday offering a weekend-in-review look at all of her birthday celebrations. In the carousel, Dua was pictured posing with friends in the same sheer dress from her party, wearing a cute birthday crown while enjoying a dinner out, and indulging in multiple decadent cakes throughout the weekend.