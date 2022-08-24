Celebrity Dua Lipa Dua Lipa's Completely Sheer Dress Featured Two Strategically-Placed Panels and a Side Cutout The closest one can get to partying in their birthday suit. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 24, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Dua Lipa Instagram Within the course of Dua Lipa's multi-day (!) 27th birthday celebration, we've seen her sport everything from leather flame dresses to itty bitty bra tops. But now, the singer is taking the celebratory ensembles a step further (if that was even possible) to cap off a week of festivities by partying in her birthday suit — well, kind of. On Tuesday, the singer shared a series of photos detailing the outfit she wore to her birthday bash in Ibiza captioned, "vamosss a la fiestaaaa." Lipa sported her take on an LBD for the occasion — emphasis on 'little' — while posing in a sheer, sleeveless Mugler dress that featured a mock neck design and a hip bone-baring side cutout. While the bodice of the dress itself completely exposed Dua's bare torso, two strategically-placed opaque panels covered her chest while an asymmetrical ruched miniskirt offered coverage on her bottom half. Dua Lipa Wore the Bikini Version of the Canadian Tuxedo The pop star paired the barely-there dress with black knee-high boots and a silver ear cuff, both by Balenciaga, and added a single Eéra white-gold diamond earring for good measure. Much like her frock, Dua's glam was rather minimal, and she opted for a bronzy makeup look while styling her hair in subtle waves parted down the middle. Never one to miss out on a picture opp, Lipa posted yet another photo dump to Instagram on Wednesday offering a weekend-in-review look at all of her birthday celebrations. In the carousel, Dua was pictured posing with friends in the same sheer dress from her party, wearing a cute birthday crown while enjoying a dinner out, and indulging in multiple decadent cakes throughout the weekend. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit