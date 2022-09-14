Dua Lipa Paired the Tiniest Low-Rise Sequin Skirt With a Theater Kid Staple

We've always known Dua Lipa to have a flair for the dramatic — as one of the biggest pop stars of our time, it kind of comes with the title — but the singer just proved she may have even more in common with the average theater kid than just an affinity for performing.

On Tuesday, the singer shared one of her signature photo dumps on Instagram, and (per usual) it was littered with outfit pictures. In the first slide, Dua included a mirror selfie to show off the theatrical 'fit in question, which included a tiny, navy blue low-rise sequin mini skirt with a leg slit paired with knee-high black cowboy boots. While those two pieces may already be considered certified Lipa staples, the star finished the look by throwing on a rather unexpected (and unseasonable) top: a black hooded sweatshirt featuring a bloody crown from the famous movie and musical, Carrie.

A brown leather shoulder bag and a pair of black-and-red rectangular sunglasses, which doubled as a headband, completed Dua's outfit, and she kept her glam simple by pulling her straight raven tresses out of her face and swiping on a pink lip. The post also detailed another one of the star's off-duty outfits, comprised of a pair of slouchy blue jeans, a yellow leather shacket, and a pair of burgundy croc-embossed heels — all from Bottega Veneta.

The pop star's post come shortly after she returned to performing following a well-deserved multi-week vacation. "Vamosss a disfrutar muchoooo BUENOS AIRES!!!!!!❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥" Lipa captioned her post before taking the stage in Argentina. "ready for night 1 of 2 in your beautiful city!!!!"