Dua Lipa's Sequin Flame Swimsuit Is Equal Parts Chaotic and Cute

Fashion over function, always.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022.
Published on August 31, 2022 @ 04:25PM
Dua Lipa Instagram
Photo: Dua Lipa Instagram

If you're ever in need of a little summer swimwear inspo, look no further than Dua Lipa's Instagram. From the tiniest green string bikini to a Canadian tuxedo two-piece (and matching denim sarong), the pop star has practically been living in swimsuits this season — and we've been living for each and every look. Her latest addition? A shimmery one-piece that focused less on function and more on fashion in the most Dua Lipa way.

The singer detailed the suit in question with one of her quintessential Instagram photo dumps, which she posted on Wednesday, captioned, "never leaving la isla bonita." In the snapshots, Lipa posed in a pool wearing a blue strapless Loewe swimsuit covered in sequins that featured red, yellow, and orange flames on one side. Large silver hoop earrings and a white-tipped manicure completed Dua's look, and she left her hair to naturally slick back after going for a dip in the water.

Lipa's poolside post comes just days after she broke one of the cardinal rules of fashion by wearing white to a wedding — but luckily, the grooms, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and his partner, Marco Maestri, didn't mind. On Monday, the singer shared yet another series of photos to her account showing off both the glamorous nuptials and her head-turning outfit, which consisted of a completely sheer white floor-length gown layered over a pair of low-waisted white underwear.

"Simon + Marco 🤍 SUMMER OF LOVE 🤍," she captioned the post. "Celebrating the love of these two special people in my life. The most beautiful day, ceremony and obviously the mosttt FUN party (they just know how to do it) ~ grateful to experience these moments of pure happiness with youuuu - je t'aime @simon_porte_jacquemus & @maestrimarco."

