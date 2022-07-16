Tracksuits Are the New Party Dresses, According to Dua Lipa

The pop star made the sporty set work for evening.

Published on July 16, 2022
Dua Lipa Tracksuit Puma Launch Party
Photo: Getty

Dua Lipa is very much rooting for the tracksuit's revival — so much so, in fact, that she recently traded in her party dress for the sporty set for an evening event.

On Friday night, the pop star attended the launch party for her second Puma collaboration in London, wearing a black cropped jacket with white stripes down the arms and matching, skintight joggers from the new collection. Aside from its abbreviated length, the top was made even more evening-ready, thanks to its butterfly-adorned zipper being pulled down. Lipa accessorized with two, intertwined silver chains, black sneakers, and a tiny blue metallic purse.

Her dark hair was worn pin-straight down her back and with a middle part. Winged eyeliner, bronzy skin, and fluffy brows provided the finishing touches to her glam.

Lipa herself even admitted that the athleisure pieces from her new Puma collab aren't just reserved for daytime. "You can style the pieces however you want — you can cut them up, and you can create different, exciting ways of wearing them. The collection is also perfect for a night of dancing, which I've been doing a ton of on my Future Nostalgia tour," the singer told Vogue. "I've paired the trainers with some incredible looks that my stylist and friend Lorenzo Posocco and I have worked on throughout the tour and on my festival dates."

