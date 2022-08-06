Dua Lipa Does Power Dressing the Pop Star Way

The singer met with the president of Kosovo to receive an honorary title.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on August 6, 2022
Dua Lipa Power Dressing
Photo: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa broke out her business best for a meeting with Kosovo's president Vjosa Osmani. On Friday, the pop star was awarded the title of Honorary Ambassador of her native state, and for the special occasion, she demonstrated her take on power dressing.

Not one to wear a traditional two-piece suit, Dua put her own spin on professional style, sporting a plunging black gown with a high slit that showed off her pointed-toe pumps underneath and an oversized, olive green boxy blazer layered on top. She accessorized with giant diamond earrings shaped like single-stemmed roses, a cluster of rings on each hand, and a gold medal hanging from her neck.

Dua's dark hair was worn down, straight, and with a middle part, and she kept her glam low-key.

"Yesterday afternoon I was awarded the title of Honourary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madame President @vjosa.osmani It's an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference," Dua captioned a slideshow of snapshots from her meeting, which included a photos of her posing with Kosovo's president, as well as a letter that praised the pop star for raising awareness about the republic.

Lipa added to her note, "The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big."

