Dua Lipa's Pool Cover-Up Included the Lowest Rise Jeans and a Sheer Crop Top

All documented with a mirror selfie, of course.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on September 1, 2022 @ 12:54PM
Dua Lipa Instagram
Photo: Dua Lipa Instagram

Gone are the days of oversized T-shirts and breezy sundresses cornering the market on pre-pool attire — Dua Lipa is ushering in a whole new era of cover-ups.

On Thursday, the singer added to the string of vacation snaps she's been sharing over the weeks with yet another one of her signature photo dumps. Aside from debuting a handful of new swimsuits in the pictures, she also detailed an unexpected cover-up consisting of a sheer red and purple Roberto Cavalli wrap-style crop top paired with slouchy hip bone-baring blue jeans. Dua layered the ensemble over a ruffled pink bikini and matching bottoms, which she of course left on full display, and finished the look with a stack of bracelets.

But that wasn't the only interesting look Lipa included in the dump. In one slide, the pop star gave followers an up-close look at a tiny gray tube top with "Silly Bitch" written on the front in pink jewels. Although the Maxine Beiny piece was meant to be worn as a shirt, Dua let her personal style shine through by instead wearing it as a micro-mini skirt.

Dua's post comes amid a multi-week vacation, but the pop star has certainly been working overtime when it comes to her outfits. Other carousel photos featured ensembles we've seen Lipa share in the past, including the completely sheer white gown she wore to designer Simon Porte Jacquemus's wedding in Charleval, France, and the tiniest bedazzled bra top she sported when ringing in her 27th birthday.

