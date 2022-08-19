Dua Lipa's Plunging Slinky Slip Dress Is a Masterclass in Vacation Dressing

We need her closet, stat.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.
Published on August 19, 2022
Dua Lipa Instagram
Photo: Dua Lipa Instagram

Dua Lipa is constantly raising the bar when it comes to street style and on-stage attire, so it's only natural that she'd deliver incredible inspo for our vacation fashion, too. While on a well-deserved break from a busy year of touring and headlining festivals, the singer shared a dump of photos detailing her latest vacay happenings, which were obviously accompanied by a handful of awe-worthy outfits.

On Thursday, Lipa posted the carousel of content while spending some time in Albania with family and friends. In the first slide, the singer flexed her posing chops on a stone staircase while wearing a sage green maxi slip dress with a plunging neckline, keyhole cutout, and spaghetti straps. Continuing the pastel theme, Dua paired the look with a pale green woven handbag and a cropped lilac cardigan, and she accessorized with hoop earrings and a crystal-covered hair clip.

The pop star's slinky slip was just one of the stellar warm-weather outfits featured in the dump. Lipa later swapped the breezy look for the tiniest black thong bikini while sitting poolside before featuring the most chaotic multi-colored minidress paired with a tye-dye knit bucket hat and red-framed glasses.

Dua has certainly been on her Instagram A-game since heading off on her multi-week vacation, and she recently shared yet another series of photos to show off one of her most confusing looks to date: a minidress-trousers hybrid. In the post, captioned "Albanian girl in Albania," Lipa detailed the silky black Coperni dress, which included a button, belt loops, and pockets on the neckline, and accessorized with a gold chain-link Paco Rabanne shoulder bag.

