Dua Lipa's Latest Look Just Took Plunging Necklines to the Extreme

Dua Lipa is known for pushing the boundaries in fashion, but her latest look is a lesson in dueling extremes — plural.

On Friday, the pop star kicked off the long weekend with an OOTD post on Instagram, and within the slideshow of snapshots, Dua modeled a blue and green patterned minidress with a plunging neckline that nearly reached her bellybutton and a high-slit that was arguably even more risky. She styled her dress's deep V with long layered necklaces, and accessorized with a Christian Dior shoulder bag, diamond hoops, and a stack of beaded bracelets.

Lipa pulled her hair back into a half ponytail, showing off her glowing, tanned skin and aptly captioned the post, "kissed by the spanish sun."

Lately, Dua has been soaking up the last days of the summer sun in a slew of bikinis and itty-bitty swim coverups during her recent vacation. Earlier this week, she wore a two-piece swimsuit covered in Y2K butterflies, and the next day, she was spotted by the pool again — this time in a blue strapless sequined bathing suit by Loewe. After that, Dua demonstrated her version of pre-pool attire in low-rise jeans and a sheer crop top layered over a pink ruffled bikini.