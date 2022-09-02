Celebrity Dua Lipa Dua Lipa's Latest Look Just Took Plunging Necklines to the Extreme But her dress's high-slit might've won the competition. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 2, 2022 @ 08:08AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa is known for pushing the boundaries in fashion, but her latest look is a lesson in dueling extremes — plural. On Friday, the pop star kicked off the long weekend with an OOTD post on Instagram, and within the slideshow of snapshots, Dua modeled a blue and green patterned minidress with a plunging neckline that nearly reached her bellybutton and a high-slit that was arguably even more risky. She styled her dress's deep V with long layered necklaces, and accessorized with a Christian Dior shoulder bag, diamond hoops, and a stack of beaded bracelets. Lipa pulled her hair back into a half ponytail, showing off her glowing, tanned skin and aptly captioned the post, "kissed by the spanish sun." Dua Lipa's Pool Cover-Up Included the Lowest Rise Jeans and a Sheer Crop Top Lately, Dua has been soaking up the last days of the summer sun in a slew of bikinis and itty-bitty swim coverups during her recent vacation. Earlier this week, she wore a two-piece swimsuit covered in Y2K butterflies, and the next day, she was spotted by the pool again — this time in a blue strapless sequined bathing suit by Loewe. After that, Dua demonstrated her version of pre-pool attire in low-rise jeans and a sheer crop top layered over a pink ruffled bikini. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit