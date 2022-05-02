Dua Lipa Posed in a Bathtub Wearing a Plunging Cutout Jumpsuit and the Sparkliest Stilettos
Dua Lipa always finds the best places — private jets, empty stadiums, poker tables — to host as backdrop to her iconic Instagram photoshoots, but her favorite spot of all? Surprisingly, the bathroom.
Yesterday, she returned to her natural, selfie-taking habitat, and took a slew of snapshots inside a wood-paneled restroom and its freestanding tub. In the photos shared to her grid, Dua modeled a plunging black jumpsuit with three distinct cutouts extending from her neck to just above her bellybutton. Each section was adorned by a baby blue bow, as was the back of each leg on the unitard. She paired the capri-length catsuit with crystal-embellished stilettos that had lace-up ankle straps, pointed-toes, and, you guessed it, more bows. Her dark hair was styled in disheveled waves, and the pop star teamed her dark pink lip with winged eyeliner.
"bathtime stories 😶🌫️," she captioned her latest photo dump.
Earlier this weekend, Dua wore yet another chaotic outfit in another IG photoshoot. On Saturday, she put her Y2K fashion on hold, and went full '80s in a sheer retro-patterned dress with fuzzy leg warmers, a matching cat-eared hat, and sparkly platform heels. A testament to the fact that Dua can truly pull anything off, from any decade.