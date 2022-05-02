Dua Lipa Posed in a Bathtub Wearing a Plunging Cutout Jumpsuit and the Sparkliest Stilettos

Yesterday, she returned to her natural, selfie-taking habitat, and took a slew of snapshots inside a wood-paneled restroom and its freestanding tub. In the photos shared to her grid, Dua modeled a plunging black jumpsuit with three distinct cutouts extending from her neck to just above her bellybutton. Each section was adorned by a baby blue bow, as was the back of each leg on the unitard. She paired the capri-length catsuit with crystal-embellished stilettos that had lace-up ankle straps, pointed-toes, and, you guessed it, more bows. Her dark hair was styled in disheveled waves, and the pop star teamed her dark pink lip with winged eyeliner.