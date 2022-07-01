Dua Lipa Debuted Bright Pink Hair While Sitting in a Gigantic Handbag

Dua’s got a new ‘do.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on July 1, 2022
Dua Lipa pink catsuit
Photo: Getty Images

Months after surprising fans with a bleach blonde dye job at the 2022 Grammys Awards, Dua Lipa decided to switch her hair up once again — but with nowhere near as dramatic of a reveal.

On Friday, the pop star posted an Instagram in promotion of a collaboration with Puma that's "coming soon." While we can't see much of Dua's outfit in the shots (aside from what appears to be a matching purple and black sweatsuit and some silver and pink Puma sneakers) there's one new feature that's impossible to not notice: Her bright pink hair.

To make the trio of photos even more interesting, Dua skipped her usual full-body OOTD poses in favor of lounging in a gigantic, human-sized Puma handbag. Aptly captioned, "I'm in my bag," the post showed a black bag that featured pastel blue piping and handles, and displayed the brand's name in an oversized font outlined in a cherry red color. Although we can only see the top of Dua's head poking out of the purse, it's safe to assume the bright locks, which are rooted with a brown hue, are just a wig.

Dua's new 'do comes shortly after she debuted a few new outfits while performing at summer music festivals over the past month. Last week, the singer swapped out the glitzy catsuits she's been wearing on her Future Nostalgia World Tour to rock a neon green micro-minidress at the Spotify Beach during the Cannes Lions Festival. Not only did the green frock match Spotify's logo perfectly, but she accessorized with the same Puma sneakers from her Puma photoshoot snapshots to complete the look.

