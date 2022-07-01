Celebrity Dua Lipa Dua Lipa Debuted Bright Pink Hair While Sitting in a Gigantic Handbag Dua’s got a new ‘do. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 1, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Months after surprising fans with a bleach blonde dye job at the 2022 Grammys Awards, Dua Lipa decided to switch her hair up once again — but with nowhere near as dramatic of a reveal. On Friday, the pop star posted an Instagram in promotion of a collaboration with Puma that's "coming soon." While we can't see much of Dua's outfit in the shots (aside from what appears to be a matching purple and black sweatsuit and some silver and pink Puma sneakers) there's one new feature that's impossible to not notice: Her bright pink hair. Dua Lipa's Plaid Skirt and Chunky Belt Combo Had Major Bratz Doll Energy To make the trio of photos even more interesting, Dua skipped her usual full-body OOTD poses in favor of lounging in a gigantic, human-sized Puma handbag. Aptly captioned, "I'm in my bag," the post showed a black bag that featured pastel blue piping and handles, and displayed the brand's name in an oversized font outlined in a cherry red color. Although we can only see the top of Dua's head poking out of the purse, it's safe to assume the bright locks, which are rooted with a brown hue, are just a wig. Dua's new 'do comes shortly after she debuted a few new outfits while performing at summer music festivals over the past month. Last week, the singer swapped out the glitzy catsuits she's been wearing on her Future Nostalgia World Tour to rock a neon green micro-minidress at the Spotify Beach during the Cannes Lions Festival. Not only did the green frock match Spotify's logo perfectly, but she accessorized with the same Puma sneakers from her Puma photoshoot snapshots to complete the look. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit