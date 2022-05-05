Dua Lipa Wore a Bubble Gum Pink Bra Top With Matching Sky-High Heels and the Most Y2K Hairstyle

Dua Lipa decided to celebrate her Future Nostalgia World Tour's two-night stay at London's famous O2 Arena in style — and she posted a photo dump to prove it.

On Wednesday, the singer gave her 82.7 million Instagram followers an inside look at the lavish after-party through a series of pictures and videos. Dua wore hot pink from head to toe for the occasion, while sporting an ab-baring bra top paired with a matching oversized blazer and high-waisted trousers. The pop star carried the pink theme into her towering, 6-inch platform pumps and accessorized with a smattering of rings and a metallic navy mani.

While Dua's outfit was certainly on-par with trends of today (hello, trousers and all-pink everything), her glam looked like it was plucked straight out of the early 2000s. Aside from swiping bright lavender eyeshadow across her lids, the singer wore her wavy hair in one of the most popular styles of the early aughts: baby braids.

Among outfit photos, the carousel of snaps also contained shots of the singer partying with friends and a sneak peek at the after-party's snack offerings (spoiler: Dua likes to dine on Colin the Caterpillar chocolate roll cakes and caviar). Although the O2 Arena was a special performance for Dua, who was born and raised in the London area, the pop star still has months of performances ahead until her tour wraps in November.