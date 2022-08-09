Dua Lipa Looked Pretty in Pink While Wearing a Nylon Crop Top and Matching Short-Shorts

As Hannah Montanna once said, "you'll always find your way back home," which was exactly the case for Dua Lipa, who's been soaking up all the hometown energy while spending the past week in Prishtina, Kosovo during the Sunny Hill music festival. After traveling the globe all of 2022, the singer's hometown visit couldn't have come at a better time, and Dua has been sure to document all of the meaningful performances, time spent with friends and family, and (of course) fun outfits that have come along with it.

On Monday, the pop star posted a carousel of content detailing the last night of her "favorite festival," according to the caption. In the photos, Lipa looked pretty in pink while posing in a pastel Givenchy nylon crop top and matching short-shorts. Both pieces featured a holographic buckle on the hem and waistlines, and Dua accessorized the look with white ankle socks, a black handbag, simple drop earrings, and purple and silver sneakers from her Puma x Dua Lipa collection.

The star finished the ensemble by pulling her hair into a slicked-back ponytail braided into a butt-skimming plait and opting for a subtle no-makeup makeup look complete with a glossy rose lip and matching eyeshadow.

Dua's post comes just days after she was able to celebrate a major milestone related to her hometown: becoming an honorary ambassador. On Saturday, the singer shared a series of photos alongside Kosovo's president, Vjosa Osmani. Lipa put her own spin on professional dressing for the occasion, sporting a plunging black evening gown layered under a boxy olive green blazer.

"It's an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference," Dua wrote in her caption. "The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you🇽🇰❤️"