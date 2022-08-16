Dua Lipa's LBD Looked Like a Pair of Pants With Straps

Never let them know your next move.

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

Published on August 16, 2022
We know Dua Lipa's all about clothing that makes you do a double take (see: Bratz doll dressing and shorts so short they're almost undies), but her latest look may be her most interesting selection to date. On Tuesday, the singer dumped a collection of OOTD pics on Instagram wearing an incredibly interesting LBD — and we're still trying to figure out if it was actually pants or not.

Lipa's carousel of content comes amid a multi-week vacation where we've seen her share colorful bikini snaps with friends and iridescent gowns from late-night beach photoshoots. In her most recent post, captioned "Albanian girl in Albania," Dua posed in front of a stunning ocean setting while wearing a sexy black tube dress with thin spaghetti straps. While the frock looked like any other LBD on first inspection, a closer look revealed that the top of Lipa's dress actually mimicked a pair of trousers with its button, belt loops, and pockets features.

The singer skipped most accessories when styling the silky dress, save for a gold chain link shoulder bag, and opted to keep her glam natural by sporting a makeup-free complexion and slicking her hair into a high ponytail. An asymmetric chrome-tipped manicure added an extra touch of flair to Dua's otherwise simple look.

While Lipa may be taking a well-deserved break from performing, that hasn't stopped her many iconic tour moments from continuing to go viral. The newest installment? A fan interaction during her Future Nostalgia world tour involving a hilarious nickname and a marriage proposal.

In the video, Dua reacted to a fan's shirt that said "Marry me Dula Peep" (a lighthearted moniker stemming from an accidental mispronunciation by Wendy Williams). "Unfortunately, I can't marry you," she said in the clip, which has been liked over 466,000 times. "But I can dedicate this song to you if you'd like."

