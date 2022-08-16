Dua Lipa's LBD Looked Like a Pair of Pants With Straps

We know Dua Lipa's all about clothing that makes you do a double take (see: Bratz doll dressing and shorts so short they're almost undies), but her latest look may be her most interesting selection to date. On Tuesday, the singer dumped a collection of OOTD pics on Instagram wearing an incredibly interesting LBD — and we're still trying to figure out if it was actually pants or not.

Lipa's carousel of content comes amid a multi-week vacation where we've seen her share colorful bikini snaps with friends and iridescent gowns from late-night beach photoshoots. In her most recent post, captioned "Albanian girl in Albania," Dua posed in front of a stunning ocean setting while wearing a sexy black tube dress with thin spaghetti straps. While the frock looked like any other LBD on first inspection, a closer look revealed that the top of Lipa's dress actually mimicked a pair of trousers with its button, belt loops, and pockets features.

The singer skipped most accessories when styling the silky dress, save for a gold chain link shoulder bag, and opted to keep her glam natural by sporting a makeup-free complexion and slicking her hair into a high ponytail. An asymmetric chrome-tipped manicure added an extra touch of flair to Dua's otherwise simple look.

While Lipa may be taking a well-deserved break from performing, that hasn't stopped her many iconic tour moments from continuing to go viral. The newest installment? A fan interaction during her Future Nostalgia world tour involving a hilarious nickname and a marriage proposal.

In the video, Dua reacted to a fan's shirt that said "Marry me Dula Peep" (a lighthearted moniker stemming from an accidental mispronunciation by Wendy Williams). "Unfortunately, I can't marry you," she said in the clip, which has been liked over 466,000 times. "But I can dedicate this song to you if you'd like."