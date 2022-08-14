Dua Lipa Wore a String Bikini in Summer's Hottest Color

It girls can't get enough of the cheerful shade.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 14, 2022
Dua Lipa Orange Bikini
Photo: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa just test-drove summer 2022's breakthrough color in the most Dua Lipa way possible.

In her latest photo dump, Dua, who seemingly has a swimsuit for every occasion, shared several snapshots of herself sporting an itsy-bitsy, teenie-weenie yellow orange polka dot bikini in an undisclosed slice of paradise.

Taking a much-needed break from her Future Nostalgia tour, the pop star first shared photos with friends on Instagram captioned "sunbums," and in the snaps, she posed in the middle of the girl group wearing a bright orange triangle top that featured tiny blue polka dots and matching string bottoms. Always one step ahead of the fashion curve, she accessorized with coordinating shades with orange lenses and a backwards blue baseball cap.

A few hours later, Lipa posted another round of content to her grid — this time, styling the swimsuit with a denim miniskirt, a blue-and-white striped button-down, and a blue crochet Prada tote as her beach bag. Other photos in the slideshow showed Dua sunbathing in a similar two-piece bikini albeit a different color combination, as well as modeling a black and white geometric-patterned matching set with a contrasting ruffled blue hemline.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dua Lipa 2022 Grammys Versace Dress
Dua Lipa's Tiny Floral Bikini Is a Major Mood-Booster
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Wore an Alligator Skin Bodysuit with Fishnets and Nothing Else
120920-News-Bella-Hadid-Soc
Bella Hadid Paired the Tiniest Blue String Bikini with Two of Summer's Hottest Accessories
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Wore a Miniskirt Version of the Canadian Tuxedo in the Most Controversial Print
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Does "Gym Time" in a String Bikini and Thigh-High Boots
15 Trends to Try This Summer
12 Trends to Try This Summer, According to Stylists and Fashion Experts
Dua Lipa Power Dressing
Dua Lipa Does Power Dressing the Pop Star Way
Dua Lipa Pink Valentino Bra Top Skirt Instagram Post
Dua Lipa Gave Barbiecore a Sexy Twist With a Bra Top and Matching Skirt
Best Bucket Hats
The 7 Best Buckets for Every Summer Look
Mother's Day Gifts Under $100
20 Unexpected, Fashion-Focused Mother's Day Gifts Under $100
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Wore the Sexiest Corset Tube Top in the Most Controversial Print
Dua Lipa Armpit Cutout Bodysuit
Dua Lipa Wore a Plunging Bodysuit with a Very Surprising Cutout
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Sweetheart Bustier Is the Date-Night Inspiration We Need
Dua Lipa Vogue June/July 2022 Cover
Dua Lipa Wore a Sheer Prada Dress in Her Latest Photo Shoot
Kendall Jenner Lead
Celebrities in Bikinis
Dua Lipa Two Friends On Couch Instagram Wedding Guest
Dua Lipa Just Wore White to a Wedding