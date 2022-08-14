Dua Lipa Wore a String Bikini in Summer's Hottest Color

Dua Lipa just test-drove summer 2022's breakthrough color in the most Dua Lipa way possible.

In her latest photo dump, Dua, who seemingly has a swimsuit for every occasion, shared several snapshots of herself sporting an itsy-bitsy, teenie-weenie yellow orange polka dot bikini in an undisclosed slice of paradise.

Taking a much-needed break from her Future Nostalgia tour, the pop star first shared photos with friends on Instagram captioned "sunbums," and in the snaps, she posed in the middle of the girl group wearing a bright orange triangle top that featured tiny blue polka dots and matching string bottoms. Always one step ahead of the fashion curve, she accessorized with coordinating shades with orange lenses and a backwards blue baseball cap.

A few hours later, Lipa posted another round of content to her grid — this time, styling the swimsuit with a denim miniskirt, a blue-and-white striped button-down, and a blue crochet Prada tote as her beach bag. Other photos in the slideshow showed Dua sunbathing in a similar two-piece bikini albeit a different color combination, as well as modeling a black and white geometric-patterned matching set with a contrasting ruffled blue hemline.