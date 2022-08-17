Dua Lipa's Neon Orange Matching Set Included a Micro-Miniskirt With the Highest Slit

And she paired the chaotic combo with cowboy boots, because why not.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 17, 2022
Dua Lipa Crouched Down Orange Set Instagram
Photo: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is all about bizarre fashion pairings and barely there statement pieces. So, her latest outfit is just another day in the life for the pop star.

On Wednesday, the singer shared one of her signature photo dumps that was chock-full of OOTDs, nighttime yoga snaps, and pictures with friends. In the first slide, Lipa wore a construction cone-orange, ab-baring two-piece set comprised of a long-sleeve cardigan that fastened in the middle of her chest and a micro-miniskirt with a massive leg slit and a zipper along the side. She paired the coordinating look with black cowboy boots embellished with ivory Western embroidery. Her long shiny hair was worn down and parted in the middle.

"~ a few things ~," Lipa captioned the gallery. One of her looks included a black-and-white striped maxidress which she paired with a FENDACE-emblazoned baseball cap and a patterned silk scarf. Another 'fit in the collection of pics looked like it was straight off a '90s boyband member with baggy, low-rise jeans, sneakers, and a multicolored tank top.

The performer seems to be soaking up the last bit of summer and enjoying her much-deserved time off after a long, international tour. Just yesterday, she shared a post capturing another one of her crazy looks: a pants dress. Lipa posed in a chair against the most stunning backdrop while wearing a black minidress with belt loops and a button along the neckline to resemble a pair or trousers.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Matching Set Included a Frayed Corset Top and the Tiniest Miniskirt
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Vacation Attire Included a Backless Iridescent Gown
Dua Lipa Orange Bikini
Dua Lipa Wore a String Bikini in Summer's Hottest Color
Dua Lipa Pink Valentino Bra Top Skirt Instagram Post
Dua Lipa Gave Barbiecore a Sexy Twist With a Bra Top and Matching Skirt
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Wore an Alligator Skin Bodysuit with Fishnets and Nothing Else
Dua Lipa On Stage Cheetah Mesh Jumpsuit Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
Dua Lipa's Latest Performance Look Included Cheetah-Print Mesh, an Ab-Baring Cutout, and Matching Opera Gloves
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Wore a Miniskirt Version of the Canadian Tuxedo in the Most Controversial Print
Card Placeholder Image
Dua Lipa Paired the Tiniest Bra Top With the Most Chaotic Low-Rise Skirt
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Completely Sheer Micro Minidress Showed Off a Pair of High-Cut Underwear
Dua Lipa Spotify Beach
The Hemline of Dua Lipa's Minidress Was So Short, It Almost Didn't Have One
dua lipa neon green catsuit
Dua Lipa Paired a Holographic Micro Mini Skort With a Major Dadcore Essential
dua lipa versace
Dua Lipa Matched Her Denim Versace Bra Top to an Ultra Miniskirt and Sky-High Boots
Dua Lipa Black Backless Turtleneck Instagram
Dua Lipa's Sporty Orange Dress Had the Highest Leg Slit
Dua Lipa Bustier Minidress Instagram
Dua Lipa Channeled '70s Disco Glamour in a Bedazzled Bustier Minidress and Fishnets
Dua Lipa Two Friends On Couch Instagram Wedding Guest
Dua Lipa Just Wore White to a Wedding
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Wore the Sexiest Corset Tube Top in the Most Controversial Print