Dua Lipa's Neon Orange Matching Set Included a Micro-Miniskirt With the Highest Slit

Dua Lipa is all about bizarre fashion pairings and barely there statement pieces. So, her latest outfit is just another day in the life for the pop star.

On Wednesday, the singer shared one of her signature photo dumps that was chock-full of OOTDs, nighttime yoga snaps, and pictures with friends. In the first slide, Lipa wore a construction cone-orange, ab-baring two-piece set comprised of a long-sleeve cardigan that fastened in the middle of her chest and a micro-miniskirt with a massive leg slit and a zipper along the side. She paired the coordinating look with black cowboy boots embellished with ivory Western embroidery. Her long shiny hair was worn down and parted in the middle.

"~ a few things ~," Lipa captioned the gallery. One of her looks included a black-and-white striped maxidress which she paired with a FENDACE-emblazoned baseball cap and a patterned silk scarf. Another 'fit in the collection of pics looked like it was straight off a '90s boyband member with baggy, low-rise jeans, sneakers, and a multicolored tank top.

The performer seems to be soaking up the last bit of summer and enjoying her much-deserved time off after a long, international tour. Just yesterday, she shared a post capturing another one of her crazy looks: a pants dress. Lipa posed in a chair against the most stunning backdrop while wearing a black minidress with belt loops and a button along the neckline to resemble a pair or trousers.