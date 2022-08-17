Celebrity Dua Lipa Dua Lipa's Neon Orange Matching Set Included a Micro-Miniskirt With the Highest Slit And she paired the chaotic combo with cowboy boots, because why not. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 17, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Dua Lipa/Instagram Dua Lipa is all about bizarre fashion pairings and barely there statement pieces. So, her latest outfit is just another day in the life for the pop star. On Wednesday, the singer shared one of her signature photo dumps that was chock-full of OOTDs, nighttime yoga snaps, and pictures with friends. In the first slide, Lipa wore a construction cone-orange, ab-baring two-piece set comprised of a long-sleeve cardigan that fastened in the middle of her chest and a micro-miniskirt with a massive leg slit and a zipper along the side. She paired the coordinating look with black cowboy boots embellished with ivory Western embroidery. Her long shiny hair was worn down and parted in the middle. "~ a few things ~," Lipa captioned the gallery. One of her looks included a black-and-white striped maxidress which she paired with a FENDACE-emblazoned baseball cap and a patterned silk scarf. Another 'fit in the collection of pics looked like it was straight off a '90s boyband member with baggy, low-rise jeans, sneakers, and a multicolored tank top. Dua Lipa Wore a String Bikini in Summer's Hottest Color The performer seems to be soaking up the last bit of summer and enjoying her much-deserved time off after a long, international tour. Just yesterday, she shared a post capturing another one of her crazy looks: a pants dress. Lipa posed in a chair against the most stunning backdrop while wearing a black minidress with belt loops and a button along the neckline to resemble a pair or trousers. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit