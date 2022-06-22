The Hemline of Dua Lipa's Minidress Was So Short, It Almost Didn't Have One

Neon is alive and well in Dua Lipa's closet. In addition to rocking bold cut-out maxis and bubblegum pink bra tops, the pop star just broke out one of her brightest minidresses to date while performing at the Spotify Beach during the Cannes Lions Festival — and the dress's hue matched the brand's logo perfectly.

On Tuesday, Dua took the stage in France wearing a neon green micro-minidress complete with a keyhole cutout, a halter neckline with rose embellishments, and a super-short ruched wrap skirt. Always ready to nail some choreography, the skirt's hemline barely reached mid-thigh to allow the singer to have a full range of movement while performing, revealing the bodysuit-esque design underneath.

Getty Images

Lipa layered the vibrant look over a pair of tan fishnet tights and carried the bright theme into her accessories by finishing the ensemble with a pair of chunky pink and orange dad sneakers. She wore her dark hair in loose waves parted down the middle during the performance and opted for a subtle no-makeup makeup look.

Shortly after the festival appearance, Dua met up with some famous friends for a bit of post-show fun — and documented it all on Instagram, of course. On Wednesday, the pop star posted a series of images from a hangout with songwriter Billy Walsh and rapper Post Malone. While the first photo showed the singer sandwiched between her two friends, the other photo dump content included close-up snapshots of silver grills and cowboy boots, which Dua appropriately captioned, "cowboy boots n shiny teeth."