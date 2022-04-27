Dua Lipa Is Ushering in a New Mini Skirt Trend

Dua Lipa is channeling her inner schoolgirl with a plaid pleated miniskirt that is putting all others to shame (sorry, Miu Miu). In Dua's new era of ultra minis, it's punk-rock chains, big black belts, and different plaid patterns or bust.

Dua Lipa Plaid Skirt Instagram Credit: Dua Lipa/Instagram

On Wednesday, the pop star posted a carousel to Instagram that captured moments from her global tour both on and off the stage. The first slide in the gallery is a snapshot of Dua modeling her multi-media, deconstructed skirt held together by silver chain links. The singer paired the garment, designed by Chopova Lowena with a graphic tee, gray cardigan, and a navy blue blanket scarf from the Balenciaga x Gucci hacker collaboration. Sheer dark stockings, black knee-high crocodile skin-embossed boots, and a pair of sporty sunglasses completed the look.

Other photos showcase some of Dua's slightly chaotic looks, including a thong-baring denim look, patterned athleisure set, and a skin-tight Marine Serre crop top. She also dropped some videos in the mix with a dancing mushroom animation and a clip of her hip thrusting during a concert.

The artist is currently on the European leg of her tour with several shows in London next week followed by a stint in Germany and then the Netherlands. During her performance in Manchester, the British performer told The Sun that she had an emotional reaction to playing at the venue.