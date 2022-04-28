Dua Lipa's Micro Mini and Trench Coat Combo Is a Lesson in Sexy Matrix Style
Any time Dua Lipa posts to Instagram, the pen and notebook are ready to frantically jot down fashion notes from her chaotic and trendy sense of style. Her latest photo dump (she's a big fan of the gallery format) is no exception, with a lesson in sexy Matrix style dressing — yes, that's now a thing.
On Thursday, the pop star shared a carousel of images to show off her look from a recent night out. In the first snap, Lipa posed while bending over with half of her face in the frame. The next image was a mirror selfie showing off her iridescent purple nails followed by a seated shot and more taken in a mirror.
Her outfit consisted of a black micro miniskirt that she paired with a matching sheer blouse and stockings tucked into thigh-high boots. She topped off the look with a shiny black leather trench coat and gold diamond drop earrings while her hair was slicked back into a '90s-style bun.
The global star simply captioned the post with an alien emoji.
The performer, who is currently on the European leg of her world tour, is just as well-known for her on-stage dance moves, which haven't always received the most positive reactions online. So, earlier this year, Lipa stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to talk about her tour and how she's used the internet's negativity to better herself.
"It made me work harder. I went in and did more rehearsal," she told Fallon. "I just wanted to become a real performer, and I think that was kind of the thing I needed." She even gave the host a tutorial to her viral hip moves.