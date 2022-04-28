Dua Lipa's Micro Mini and Trench Coat Combo Is a Lesson in Sexy Matrix Style

Any time Dua Lipa posts to Instagram, the pen and notebook are ready to frantically jot down fashion notes from her chaotic and trendy sense of style . Her latest photo dump (she's a big fan of the gallery format) is no exception, with a lesson in sexy Matrix style dressing — yes, that's now a thing.

On Thursday, the pop star shared a carousel of images to show off her look from a recent night out. In the first snap, Lipa posed while bending over with half of her face in the frame. The next image was a mirror selfie showing off her iridescent purple nails followed by a seated shot and more taken in a mirror.