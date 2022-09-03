Celebrity Dua Lipa Dua Lipa Made a Case for Mermaidcore in a Sheer Pink Jellyfish Dress Another day, another trend set by Miss Lipa. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 3, 2022 @ 11:05AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: @dualipa/Instagram Is mermaidcore (dressing like a mermaid IRL) a thing now? Well, according to Dua Lipa and her latest outfit, the answer is yes. Over the weekend, the pop star ushered in the new summer trend on Instagram with a content carousel captioned "just girly things." In the slideshow of snaps, Dua posed in the grass wearing a sheer pink halter dress with a plunging neckline and ruffled, jellyfish-like tendrils hanging from the hem. She paired the frilly frock with tall metallic blue platforms with a sculpted heel by footwear brand D'Accori. Lipa added to the under-the-sea theme with a high ponytail that featured multiple braids, while her makeup consisted of a sunburnt blush look teamed with dewy skin. Dua Lipa's Latest Look Just Took Plunging Necklines to the Extreme There may only be a few weeks of summer left, but Dua is making the most of them with her rotation warm weather outfits. Just yesterday, she kicked off Labor Day weekend in a minidress that took plunging necklines (and high-slit hemlines) to the extreme, and days prior, her uniform of choice has been just a swimsuit — whether it's a butterfly-print string bikini, a ruffled baby pink one, or a strapless sequined one-piece. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit