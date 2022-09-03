Dua Lipa Made a Case for Mermaidcore in a Sheer Pink Jellyfish Dress

Another day, another trend set by Miss Lipa.

Published on September 3, 2022 @ 11:05AM
Dua Lipa Sheer Ruffled Dress
Photo: @dualipa/Instagram

Is mermaidcore (dressing like a mermaid IRL) a thing now? Well, according to Dua Lipa and her latest outfit, the answer is yes.

Over the weekend, the pop star ushered in the new summer trend on Instagram with a content carousel captioned "just girly things." In the slideshow of snaps, Dua posed in the grass wearing a sheer pink halter dress with a plunging neckline and ruffled, jellyfish-like tendrils hanging from the hem. She paired the frilly frock with tall metallic blue platforms with a sculpted heel by footwear brand D'Accori.

Lipa added to the under-the-sea theme with a high ponytail that featured multiple braids, while her makeup consisted of a sunburnt blush look teamed with dewy skin.

There may only be a few weeks of summer left, but Dua is making the most of them with her rotation warm weather outfits. Just yesterday, she kicked off Labor Day weekend in a minidress that took plunging necklines (and high-slit hemlines) to the extreme, and days prior, her uniform of choice has been just a swimsuit — whether it's a butterfly-print string bikini, a ruffled baby pink one, or a strapless sequined one-piece.

