Dua Lipa's Pre-Runway Look Included Leather Pants-Boots and the Longest Opera Gloves

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa.
Published on July 7, 2022
Dua Lipa may be the queen of trends (throwback to when she dressed like a real-life Bratz doll just last week), but that doesn't mean she underestimates the power of a classic outfit. On Thursday, the pop star posted on Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at her time with Balenciaga in Paris, and her pre-show ensemble went back to basics.

One day after serving as a surprise runway model in the luxury fashion house's Paris Couture Week show, Dua shared a peek at what she wore before slipping into her bright yellow Balenciaga gown. The sleek, all-black outfit consisted of a wide-strapped tank top paired with a low-rise leather version of the brand's famous pants-boots, a simple belt, oversized sunglasses, and armpit-skimming opera gloves — all by Balenciaga, of course.

Dua appeared to go bare-faced in the snapshots and left her hair natural, likely in preparation for the pre-show glam session that followed. Additional carousel inclusions showed the singer's finished look — which included a highlighter yellow asymmetrical one-strapped gown layered over sheer black tights that was accessorized with shiny black heels and the same opera gloves from before — as well as Dua's razor-sharp black winged eyeliner and slicked-back ponytail.

Just hours before, Lipa posted another content dump to her account to share clips of her walking the runway and posing in the gown before the show. "BALENCIAGA 51ST HAUTE COUTURE SHOW," she captioned the roundup. "an honour and a dream to be a part of your beautiful show."

