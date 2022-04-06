Dua Lipa Showed Off a Pair of Lacy Blue Underwear While Wearing Insanely Low-Rise Jeans
What goes around comes around, and pretty much everything from the early 2000s (Fashion! Celebrity couples! Red carpet PDA!) is making waves 20 years later. While plenty of the era's hallmark trends have been readily reaccepted by the masses, ultra low-rise jeans are one article of clothing many of us have been OK with keeping in the past — but not Dua Lipa.
The pop star once again proved that one (wo)man's fashion fear is another's photo dump content when she posted a series of outfit pictures to her Instagram on Wednesday. Amid snaps of the singer eating ice cream and running around Las Vegas in a rhinestone garter belt, Dua also posted a picture showcasing her take on the polarizing pants trend.
In the photo, Dua wore a pair of ultra low-rise blue jeans slung below her hip bones, which left a pair of bright blue lace underwear on full display. Keeping with the vibrant hues, the singer finished her outfit with a yellow cutout T-shirt and handbag and neon green shoes. The other looks in her carousel included a black string bikini paired with a green sleeveless sweater and an all-black ensemble comprised of a sexy lace-up dress with a leg slit, Loewe heels, a tiny handbag, and giant sunglasses.
Dua's post follows a quick stint in Las Vegas, where she attended the 64th Grammys Awards, debuted a new blonde hairstyle, and recreated a few iconic award show moments. The "Levitating" singer is currently on a break from her Future Nostalgia World Tour, which is set to kick off again in Manchester on April 15.