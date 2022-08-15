Dua Lipa's Vacation Attire Included a Backless Iridescent Gown

While Dua Lipa is known for her style versatility, the pop star's wardrobe has been consistently packed full of micro-mini sets, tiny bikinis, and sexy catsuits over the past few months. But just when we thought we could predict her next outfit, the fashion darling decided to keep us on our toes by departing from the norm and wearing a relatively simple (but no less stunning) flowing summer gown.

On Monday, the singer shared a series of photos detailing the evening ensemble with her 85.8 million Instagram followers. Looking like an ethereal ocean queen, Lipa posed along the shoreline at night wearing a sleeveless white and purple iridescent Missoni maxi dress. Although the shimmering color was striking on its own, the gown's backless design, which stretched from the top of her shoulder blades to the small of her back and exposed the majority of her bare torso, was what made the outfit feel like a true Lipa look.

Chunky gold hoop earrings and a smattering of rings accessorized Dua's outfit, and she opted to keep her glam to a minimum by skipping makeup and styling her hair in a side part. She left context up to the imagination by simply captioning her photos with a conch shell, bubbles, and blue eye emoji.

The rather au naturel vacation snaps come as the star is currently on a well-deserved break following months of touring and headlining festivals. Always one to take advantage of a photo op, it's no surprise that the downtime has supplied Dua with tons of Instagrammable content, which she's been sure to share over the past week.

One day prior, Dua posted another dump to her profile that included tons of summer dressing inspo. In one snap, the singer showed off a bright orange string bikini paired with a cropped blue and white striped button-up, a denim skirt, and a blue baseball hat. In another, Dua reaffirmed her affinity for matching sets by sharing a body-only shot of a sheer houndstooth crop top and a coordinating ruched skirt.