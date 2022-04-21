Dua Lipa Wore a Glitzy Canadian Tuxedo While Posting the "Ultimate Thirst Trap"
If there's one thing Dua Lipa's got — you know, besides a super-popular world tour and international success — it's outfits for days. Lucky for us, the queen of photo dumps took to Instagram on Thursday to show us her latest roundup of eclectic ensembles, and the series of snaps included concert fits, loungewear, and one yassified Canadian tuxedo.
In the post, the singer posed mid-stride while wearing a denim-on-denim look comprised of an oversized button-up jacket and matching blue jeans. Because this is Dua we're talking about, the outfit incorporated some of the pop star's signature flair through a smattering of tiny crystals sprawled across both pieces. Dua pulled half of her long brown hair into a ponytail to finish the outfit and accessorized with black pointed-toe heels and silver drop earrings.
A bright-red graphic tracksuit, blue-and-green button-up blouse, and Future Nostalgia tour pics and videos rounded out the photo dump captioned, "Swipe to the end for the ultimate thirst trap." The thirst trap in question? Two blurry shots of Dua jumping on the bed mid-air and smashing into the mattress while wearing a purple polka-dot pajama set.
Earlier this week, Dua posted another behind-the-scenes look at her tour while posing on packed equipment backstage. The singer chose bright blue pants with red detailing, a navy leather moto jacket, and a graphic T-shirt that said, "smile for the camera" for one of her pre-show outfits.
Dua recently returned to her home continent for the British leg of her tour, where she got candid about her rapid rise to superstardom during a show in Manchester. "I was looking at pictures from my previous tours in Manchester and I just got so emotional. I feel like so much has changed in it feels like so little time," Dua said. "I want to thank you so much for listening to the music and all your support for dancing with us."