Dua Lipa's Latest Outfit Is Making a Case for This Controversial Pant Trend

After ushering in the return of low-rise denim, cargo pants, and exposed thong jeans, it's unsurprising that Dua Lipa would make a case for another controversial trouser trend. You may be asking yourself if there are any other divisive bottoms remaining to make a comeback, and according to the pop star, the answer is yes.

In her recent photo dump on Instagram, Lipa's wore a pair of voluminous gaucho pants, also known as culottes or palazzo pants. People either love them or hate them, however, Dua's version is fairly convincing — thanks to her cool girl styling. She paired her white-striped billowy pants with a matching crop top and a red and blue baseball cap with her dark hair cascading out from underneath. A stack of beaded bracelets and a tiny, white oval-shaped purse provided the finishing touches to her summer-ready outfit.

"ANTWERP," she captioned the slideshow of snapshots, which also included an image of her in the bathtub reading a book, a mirror selfie at the hotel, and a photo of her bottle of wine at dinner.