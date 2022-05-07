Dua Lipa's Latest Outfit Is Making a Case for This Controversial Pant Trend
After ushering in the return of low-rise denim, cargo pants, and exposed thong jeans, it's unsurprising that Dua Lipa would make a case for another controversial trouser trend. You may be asking yourself if there are any other divisive bottoms remaining to make a comeback, and according to the pop star, the answer is yes.
In her recent photo dump on Instagram, Lipa's wore a pair of voluminous gaucho pants, also known as culottes or palazzo pants. People either love them or hate them, however, Dua's version is fairly convincing — thanks to her cool girl styling. She paired her white-striped billowy pants with a matching crop top and a red and blue baseball cap with her dark hair cascading out from underneath. A stack of beaded bracelets and a tiny, white oval-shaped purse provided the finishing touches to her summer-ready outfit.
"ANTWERP," she captioned the slideshow of snapshots, which also included an image of her in the bathtub reading a book, a mirror selfie at the hotel, and a photo of her bottle of wine at dinner.
Dua is currently in Antwerp, Belgium for the European leg of her Future Nostalgia tour, which doesn't wrap up until November. Last month, during a conversation with NPR, Dua spoke about what it feels like to perform in front of a live audience again. "I've been dying to get out on the road, to finally perform these songs," she said. "When we finally got the chance to go out on the road in the U.S., there was this whole surge of excitement and adrenaline. It's like, wow, we finally get to do this."