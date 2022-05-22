Dua Lipa's Tiny Floral Bikini Is a Major Mood-Booster
It may be a few weeks early, but Dua Lipa has officially kicked off bikini season. And this year, she's ditching the itty bitty crochet two-pieces and the psychedelic prints, and instead, is returning to a classic that's always in style.
On Sunday, the singer soaked in the sun while wearing a string bikini in an optimistic microfloral print just before the next stop on her Future Nostalgia world tour in Munich, Germany tonight. Her bathing suit consisted of teeny tiny bottoms and a matching triangle cup top in an uplifting pink, orange, and purple color combination. She paired the 'suit with a gold body chain draped across her midriff, hoop earrings, and a pinky ring. Her dark hair was worn up in a high ponytail, and she had on little-to-no makeup as she modeled her bikini on white towel in the grass.
"pre - show river dip 🌸," Dua captioned the slideshow, which also showed her dipping her feet in the water and laying out with her friends.
Aside from its mood-boosting quality, Dua's bikini was relatively tame compared to most of her chaotic fashion choices. Just a few days earlier, the pop star was in Amsterdam and sported an unexpected combination of patterns and colors — on top, she layered a black, yellow, and red striped halter top underneath a fuzzy purple cardigan, while on bottom, she wore black pants with silver lettering. Though no matter what she's wearing, all of Dua's outfits undoubtedly have the same smile-inducing quality.