Dua Lipa's Tiny Floral Bikini Is a Major Mood-Booster

It may be a few weeks early, but Dua Lipa has officially kicked off bikini season. And this year, she's ditching the itty bitty crochet two-pieces and the psychedelic prints , and instead, is returning to a classic that's always in style.

On Sunday, the singer soaked in the sun while wearing a string bikini in an optimistic microfloral print just before the next stop on her Future Nostalgia world tour in Munich, Germany tonight. Her bathing suit consisted of teeny tiny bottoms and a matching triangle cup top in an uplifting pink, orange, and purple color combination. She paired the 'suit with a gold body chain draped across her midriff, hoop earrings, and a pinky ring. Her dark hair was worn up in a high ponytail, and she had on little-to-no makeup as she modeled her bikini on white towel in the grass.