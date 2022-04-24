Dua Lipa Maximized Her Thong's Exposure with a Pair of Baggy, Low-Rise Jeans

On Sunday, the pop star, who is currently on the European leg of her world tour, took the day off, trading in her on-stage catsuits for something much more laid-back. In a mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Story, Dua paired her loose, low-slung jeans with a flossy baby blue G-string that she hiked all the way above her hips for maximum exposure. To complete the outfit, she wore an oversized ribbed crewneck in navy, a red and beige Yankees baseball cap with her dark hair flowing out from underneath, and a red oval clutch.