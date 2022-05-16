Dua Lipa Blinged Out a Business Casual Outfit — and It Included a Bra Top
Dua Lipa is revamping the classic power suit just in time for the back-to-office grind. While on her highly talked about (and heavily documented) world tour, Lipa is not only showing off her singing ability and dance skills — the superstar's style sense also seems to be a big focus. Nearly every day, Dua hits us with another Instagram photo dump filled with major fashion inspiration.
In her most recent gallery, Lipa models a black Jacquemus blazer-and-trouser combo adorned with clear and blue tear-drop shaped sparklers. Underneath, Lipa wore a black lace bra top and she accessorized with massive, electric-blue hoops and a black leather baguette bag. She finished off the look with bedazzled strappy stilettos. Her long dark hair appeared to be untouched, cascading down her back with a gentle wave.
In the first video, Lipa smiled and posed for several a group of people holding up their iPhones. She was later accompanied by good friend and designer Simon Porte Jacquemus (the suit is one of his masterpieces, of course). Another snap captured Lipa surrounded by a group of friends that later made another appearance in the video.
"THE BOYS," she captioned the post with a red heart emoji. Jacquemus also posted a carousel of images from the weekend. In one clip, Lipa wears the embellished suit which jingles as she walks. "This week end," the caption read.