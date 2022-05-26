Dua Lipa Matched Her Denim Versace Bra Top to an Ultra Miniskirt and Sky-High Boots

Dua Lipa just proved she's a Versace girl by posing in a matching denim moment from the brand, head to toe. On Thursday, the singer posted a glamorous series of OOTD pics while lounging on a couch backstage before her Future Nostalgia world tour's Milano show — all typical Dua things!

We know Dua loves a good bra top, and her most recent ab-baring option featured molded blue cups, golden strap details, and branded Versace denim patchwork. She paired the top with a coordinating ultra-short miniskirt, and she personally campaigned for the return of oversized belt buckles by cinching her waist with the early aughts accessory. Dua continued the matching theme with her accessories by throwing on a denim Versace blazer with golden buttons and the tallest knee-high stiletto boots — both in the same pattern — to complete her look.

Letting her outfit take center stage, Dua opted for a low-key glam look that included mauve lipstick and subtle black winged eyeliner. She parted her raven locks down the middle and left them to cascade in loose waves down her shoulders.

While most of the photos in Dua's dump showed off her designer outfit, the last carousel inclusion featured a snap of the designer herself: Donatella Versace. The pop star posed with one arm around Donatella — who she had a hilarious award show moment with earlier this year — and the other around Pierpaolo Piccioli, the current designer for Valentino. Both of the fashion icons were sure to express their love for Lipa in her comments.