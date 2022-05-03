Dua Lipa's Jeans Are Actually Thigh-High Denim Boots

Thanks to another very welcome photo dump from Dua Lipa (never stop, please), the superstar's followers got a peek at another remixed denim ensemble. After wearing head-to-toe denim from Diesel — that time, it involved a bustier and matching bag — her latest twist on jeans involved skipping out on full pants entirely and wearing denim thigh-high boots. While a no-pants policy might not work for everyone, Lipa tempered the super-sexy boots with an oversized jacket. She wore the blue topper over a slinky halter top which also featured denim details, like a faux waistband.

Lipa finished the eye-catching outfit with a ponytail done into tiny braids, tinted yellow sunglasses, tons of jewelry, and even a blingy grill, which she showed off in a video that was mixed in among the photos.

"'Twas the night before the 02!!," she wrote alongside the carousel. "🦋 LONDON I CAN'T WAIT TO HIT THE STAGE IN A FEW HOURS!!!!!!!!"

Lipa has been documenting her on- and off-stage outfits as she travels the world for her Future Nostalgia Tour, which wrapped up its stateside dates and is now in England. In the past few days alone, she's shown off in a bathtub, worn a kitty-cat beanie, and danced up a storm (and for fans that have followed her since day one, Dua dancing is a big deal).

Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia Tour Manchester Credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

"Social media just kind of took over," she said of the viral dance moves from a performance of "One Kiss" during a talk with NPR. "People took that one little snippet and decided to base my whole stage presence and who I was as a performer on stage. I think at that point, there [were] moments of self-doubt, even though it was kind of unfair because a lot of the people that had sent in those messages or were saying things online actually hadn't been to a show."

She went on to say that social media lets people be unnecessarily cruel just to get a few laughs. Instead of dwelling on the negativity, however, she said she decided to concentrate on performing as best as she could. And with a tour that swept America and garnered attention from fans new and old, it seems like she did the right thing.