Dua Lipa Wore the Bikini Version of the Canadian Tuxedo

The denim bikini, debunked.

Published on August 22, 2022
Dua Lipa Denim Bikini
Photo: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa has worn her fair share of bikinis this summer (a cheerful orange two-piece, a mood-boosting floral one), but nothing could've prepared us for her latest swimwear moment.

On Monday, the pop star officially turned 27 and she celebrated by doing what only Dua could do: debunking what many believe to be a fashion myth. Wearing a bathing suit in the most unexpected fabric — maybe ever — Dua posed in a light-wash denim bikini top with matching string bottoms on Instagram. As if her swimsuit version of the Canadian tuxedo wasn't enough, she added a patchwork denim sarong and topped off her outfit with lace-up, knee-high Christian Dior denim boots.

Dua's long dark hair was pulled back into a high ponytail, and she accessorized with orange-tinted sunglasses, a choker necklace adorned with a giant sculptural flower, and a coordinating cocktail ring. "27 feels like heaven 🧿 thank you for the birthday wishes!!!!" Dua captioned her latest photo dump.

The singer's birthday bikini wasn't her only celebratory look. Yesterday, Dua kicked off the festivities of her "birthday week" early while wearing a tiny bedazzled bra with a white maxi skirt and the tallest platform heels imaginable.

Cheers to another year of Dua's bold style.

