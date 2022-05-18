Dua Lipa Coordinated Her Cutout Top With a Pair of Cutout Boots

She's a pro at clashing patterns, wearing jingly-jangly Jacquemus, and even pieces that don't quite make sense, but when she wants to, Dua Lipa can play with matchy-matchy fashion, too. In her latest Instagram post, which shouts out her partnership with Truly Hard Seltzer, Lipa wore a lacy, acid-green top with intricate cutouts and crystal embellishment. It looked reminiscent of the more full-on lace catsuits that she wears on stage, but without the long gloves and coordinating pants. Instead of head-to-toe neon, she paired the top with casual denim cutoffs and finished the look with boots that seemed to mirror the cutout detailing on her shirt.