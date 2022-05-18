Dua Lipa Coordinated Her Cutout Top With a Pair of Cutout Boots
She's a pro at clashing patterns, wearing jingly-jangly Jacquemus, and even pieces that don't quite make sense, but when she wants to, Dua Lipa can play with matchy-matchy fashion, too. In her latest Instagram post, which shouts out her partnership with Truly Hard Seltzer, Lipa wore a lacy, acid-green top with intricate cutouts and crystal embellishment. It looked reminiscent of the more full-on lace catsuits that she wears on stage, but without the long gloves and coordinating pants. Instead of head-to-toe neon, she paired the top with casual denim cutoffs and finished the look with boots that seemed to mirror the cutout detailing on her shirt.
The boots, which tempered the retina-searing neon top via a soft, soothing lavender hue, had the same lacy, crystal touches. They reached her knees and had plenty of holes to show off slivers of skin among the strings and shimmering rhinestones.
"The new @truly flavours from yours, truly!!! 💖 get ur poolside pack 💖," she wrote alongside the photo (just one, instead of her usual dump). She's been a Truly ambassador since May 2021.
Lipa wrapped up the North American leg of her Future Nostalgia Tour and is now across the pond performing for her European fans. And if those fans miss her signature photo dumps, she did share a gallery of throwback photos from her childhood.
"Circa 2000 n something," she wrote alongside the carousel, which showed her in Y2K staples like jelly bracelets, shimmering eyeshadow, and big plastic claw clips.