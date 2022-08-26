Dua Lipa Used Multi-Colored Hooks to Keep Her Chaotic Dress From Completely Splitting in Two

Dua Lipa is one of the biggest stars in the world right now. And she's not only known for her killer hit songs — which consistently top the charts — but also for her unhinged sense of fashion that's constantly making headlines (see: tiniest diamond bra top literally ever). And while her latest photo dump (her preferred method of posting) features several wild outfits, there's one that takes the chaos cake.

A couple of selfies in the carousel capture the singer in a black long-sleeve, mock-neck dress that is diagonally split down the middle. Multi-colored, zip-tie-like hooks in red, pink, silver, and gold fastened the two sides together, keeping it from completely falling apart. Under the frock, she wore matching briefs and accessorized with silver hoop earrings, rings, and black boots. Her glam was kept simple and showed off her dewy skin, and her dark hair was pulled into a tight, slicked-back braided ponytail.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Other snaps in the post showed Lipa soaking up the sun on a boat and lounging on a paddle board. She was joined by her friends for the excursion and the group enjoyed oysters and a seafood bake.

"lil fishyyyyyyyy on deck," Lipa wrote alongside the slew of photos.

The hitmaker has been taking some much-deserved time off after completing the first leg of her Future Nostalgia tour. In the midst of her summer holiday, Lipa turned 27 and celebrated with nearly a week of festivities chock-full of more eye-catching fashion, like the aforementioned bra top, a denim bikini, and a (literal) fire flames gown.