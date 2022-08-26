Celebrity Dua Lipa Dua Lipa Used Multi-Colored Hooks to Keep Her Chaotic Dress From Completely Splitting in Two This may be her wildest look yet. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 26, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Dua Lipa/Instagram Dua Lipa is one of the biggest stars in the world right now. And she's not only known for her killer hit songs — which consistently top the charts — but also for her unhinged sense of fashion that's constantly making headlines (see: tiniest diamond bra top literally ever). And while her latest photo dump (her preferred method of posting) features several wild outfits, there's one that takes the chaos cake. A couple of selfies in the carousel capture the singer in a black long-sleeve, mock-neck dress that is diagonally split down the middle. Multi-colored, zip-tie-like hooks in red, pink, silver, and gold fastened the two sides together, keeping it from completely falling apart. Under the frock, she wore matching briefs and accessorized with silver hoop earrings, rings, and black boots. Her glam was kept simple and showed off her dewy skin, and her dark hair was pulled into a tight, slicked-back braided ponytail. Dua Lipa's Completely Sheer Dress Featured Two Strategically Placed Panels and a Side Cutout Dua Lipa/Instagram Other snaps in the post showed Lipa soaking up the sun on a boat and lounging on a paddle board. She was joined by her friends for the excursion and the group enjoyed oysters and a seafood bake. "lil fishyyyyyyyy on deck," Lipa wrote alongside the slew of photos. The hitmaker has been taking some much-deserved time off after completing the first leg of her Future Nostalgia tour. In the midst of her summer holiday, Lipa turned 27 and celebrated with nearly a week of festivities chock-full of more eye-catching fashion, like the aforementioned bra top, a denim bikini, and a (literal) fire flames gown. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit