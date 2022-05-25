Dua Lipa's Latest Outfit Included a Bodysuit With Too Many Cutouts to Count

If you've ever wondered if there's anything that Dua Lipa can't style, here's your answer: Not really. The latest proof? Dua just managed to make the zip-up sweat pants you definitely wore in elementary school somehow look … cool — and she did it by pairing them with her most chaotic bodysuit to date.

It's no secret that Dua has an affinity for Instagram photo dumps, and she shared yet another roundup of pics with her 83.4 million followers on Tuesday evening. Captioned, "Big pomodoroooo energy," the clips and snaps showed the star hanging out on a literal rooftop in between shows on the European leg of her Future Nostalgia world tour. Dua decided to sport the infamous black zip-up sweats of our youth for the occasion (which featured a pale blue zipper that stretched from the hem to her waist on both legs) and styled them with a blue, green, and pink graphic bodysuit.

In one of the photos, Dua wore her bottoms slung below her hip bones to show off the bodysuit's high-cut legs with tie detailing, side and chest-baring cutouts, silver chest charm, and halter straps. She accessorized the outfit with an oversized navy pinstripe blazer, chunky blue dad sneakers, and a blue and white trucker hat that read "star child." A smattering of silver rings made up Dua's jewelry selection, and she wore her hair down and straight.