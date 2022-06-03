Dua Lipa's Cropped Corset Top Came With Matching Cut-out Opera Gloves

Dua Lipa is known for not only perfectly executing trends but also creating a few of her own along the way. Her most recent outfit is chock-full of current fads with a little Dua twist, which she showed off in an Instagram photo dump, of course.

On Friday, the singer shared a series of photos from a tea-time excursion with friends in an outfit that practically matched the china. She channeled Daphne Bridgerton with a cropped corset top with a delicate floral pattern that coordinated with her opera gloves. Just a standard glove wouldn't do for the trendsetter, so she opted for ones with cutouts up the front, tied together with ivory ribbon.

She paired the matching top and accessory with super baggy jeans, a metallic silver baguette bag, and a chunky silver necklace with bold heart charms. (Are statement necklaces ... back?) Hoop earrings and a high ponytail sectioned into several braids completed the spunky look.

In the gallery of images, Lipa sips on a cocktail and a cup of tea and goes in for a helping of dessert. "please don't touch my flan," she aptly captioned the post. Other snaps gave her followers a better look at her 'fit and her meal, which appeared to be a pizza.