Dua Lipa's Latest Outrageous Outfit Just Convinced Us That More Really Is More
While few things in life are guaranteed, we can count two things for certain: Dua Lipa posting photo dumps on Instagram and Dua Lipa wearing insane outfits.
In the latest addition to her library of looks, the singer shared a carousel of photos simply captioned, "Amsterdam 💜." Dua once again proved there's no fashion fear she can't conquer by sporting an unexpected combination of patterns and colors that weren't for the faint of heart. On top, the pop star layered a black, yellow, and red graphic backless halter top underneath a bright purple fuzzy cardigan, which she paired with black-and-white lettered wide-leg trousers. Dua slicked her hair into a high ponytail that was braided into four sections, and she accessorized with a black Balenciaga shoulder bag, stiletto heels, and a smattering of rings.
Although the "Levitating" singer wore just one outfit in all of the pictures, she was sure to include a range of shots showcasing her time spent enjoying a boat ride, hanging out with loved ones, and eating good food in between shows on her Future Nostalgia World Tour.
In addition to making head-turning fashion choices and rocking the stage, Dua may also soon venture onto the silver screen — recent rumors have surfaced saying she's set to join the highly anticipated Barbie film starring Margo Robbie. According to a report from IndieWire, the pop star would flex her acting chops alongside a star-studded cast comprised of Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and more. If accurate, the project would mark Dua's second big-screen appearance following her acting debut in Argylle later this year.