Dua Lipa's Latest Outrageous Outfit Just Convinced Us That More Really Is More

In the latest addition to her library of looks, the singer shared a carousel of photos simply captioned, "Amsterdam 💜." Dua once again proved there's no fashion fear she can't conquer by sporting an unexpected combination of patterns and colors that weren't for the faint of heart. On top, the pop star layered a black, yellow, and red graphic backless halter top underneath a bright purple fuzzy cardigan, which she paired with black-and-white lettered wide-leg trousers. Dua slicked her hair into a high ponytail that was braided into four sections, and she accessorized with a black Balenciaga shoulder bag, stiletto heels, and a smattering of rings.