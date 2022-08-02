Dua Lipa's Latest Performance Look Included Cheetah-Print Mesh, an Ab-Baring Cutout, and Matching Opera Gloves

And a halter bra top for good measure.

August 2, 2022
Dua Lipa On Stage Cheetah Mesh Jumpsuit Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
Photo: Getty Images

Dua Lipa is never one to shy away from fashion risks. In fact, the pop star is best known for her chaotic style choices, behind her certified bops, sultry vocals, and skilled dance moves. Naturally, her Future Nostalgia tour looks have been no exception, ranging from vibrant skin-tight bodysuits, sparkly catsuits, and matching bra tops and skirt sets.

Over the weekend, Dua performed at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Quebec, and added a new costume to her arsenal. She took the stage in a custom Andreādamo black-and-purple fishnet jumper with a sparkly cheetah-print pattern, an ab-baring cutout, built-in halter bra top, and matching opera gloves.

She paired the one-piece with silver diamond drop earrings, black booties, and pin-straight hair parted down the middle. For glam, Lipa opted for a sharp cat-eye with black liner and fiery red shadow.

The hit-maker gave fans a closer look at her outfit with an Instagram carousel, chock-full of snaps from both her performance and backstage. In true Dua fashion, she shared another gallery less than 24 hours later showing off this 'fit among others, including her tiny bra and low-rise skirt, a neon green T-shirt, and camo cargo pants.

Alongside the images, she jotted down the names of all the cities she has visited in the last seven days writing, "~ last week ~ montreal ~ toronto ~ chicago ~ montreal ~ london ~."

