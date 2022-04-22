Dua Lipa's Cargo Pants Are Making a Case For the Comeback of Low-Rise

Mega-hit maker and fashion aficionado Dua Lipa is constantly one-upping herself — not only with chart-topping records, but also rule-bending outfits. Her latest look makes a case for one of the most controversial trends of the moment: low-rise pants.

Her argument for the cringey, early '00s fad is rather compelling, with black baggy cargo pants featuring in her most recent Instagram carousel. She paired the belted slacks with a long-sleeve graphic tee, doodled with a face and other sketches, and she topped it off with a black leather moto vest. A Hot Topic-esque shoulder bag, red-tinted sunglasses, and a gold body chain along her midsection accessorized the ensemble, which she finished with braided hair.

The gallery consisted of several outfit snaps, as well as stunning photos of the Irish countryside. One image showed the singer in front of a trickling waterfall, and a video captured a family of sheep adorably trotting along a paved road.

"Exploring Ireland 🍀," Lipa wrote. The pop star is currently on the U.K. leg of her world tour, with upcoming performances in her hometown of London followed by more shows in Germany, Belgium, and The Netherlands next month. She recently told The Sun that performing in Manchester has been "emotional" for her.

"I was looking at pictures of my previous shows here in Manchester and I got really emotional, as so much has changed in what feels like so little time," she said. "This is the best welcome home ever. We've been waiting so long to put this show on. We moved it and postponed it and finally we're here."