Dua Lipa Wore a Miniskirt Version of the Canadian Tuxedo in the Most Controversial Print

Dua Lipa has officially made it to the Windy City ahead of her headlining Lollapalooza set on Friday, and she's got the photo dump to prove it. Just a day before taking the stage in downtown Chicago, the pop star stopped by the famous bean-shaped sculpture, Cloud Gate, while wearing a very Dua Lipa matching set in the most controversial pattern.

Captioned, "still roaming," Dua's post included plenty of looks at her latest happenings, including her OOTD for the downtown city outing. In the second photo in the dump, Dua posed for a mirror selfie to show off a two-piece denim set consisting of an oversized camouflage button-up shirt paired with a matching micro-mini cargo skirt with an oversized tie. The singer pulled one side of her shirt up to reveal a black stringy thong, and paired the ensemble with a smattering of rings and black knee-high crocodile boots.

Later in the roundup, Dua posed underneath the bean to show off additional accessories consisting of a black leather shoulder bag, a simple gold choker, and oversized hoop earrings. She pulled her long brown hair into a half-up ponytail and opted for subtle glam and a pinky-mauve lip to complete the sightseeing outfit.

Dua's post came shortly after she issued a statement on her Instagram Story in regards to the unauthorized fireworks that were set off in the audience at the end of her Toronto show on Wednesday night. "Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are."

She later added, "Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I'm so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe, or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way. All my love, Dua."