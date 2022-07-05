Dua Lipa Wore the Sexiest Corset Tube Top in the Most Controversial Print

Between music festival appearances, a world tour, and just living her best life, Dua Lipa's June was filled with plenty of noteworthy moments — and even more head-turning outfits. So, it was only natural that the photo dump aficionado posted on Instagram to commemorate the month while showing off some never-before-seen looks we would have otherwise missed out on. Her first reveal? A sexy corset tube top that somehow made the most polarizing pattern totally work.

On Monday, the singer shared a series of photos captioned, "many random mems in the month of June." In the first photo in the roundup, Dua can be seen getting ready to play beer pong while wearing a strapless corset top with a keyhole cutout in an army green camouflage print. Black low-rise, wide-leg pants accompanied the shirt, and Dua accessorized with a simple silver necklace and hoop earrings. Always one for a Y2K moment, the pop star finished the look by slicking her hair into a high ponytail and sectioning the ends into four braids.

Other photos in the carousel showed Dua posing in a denim-on-denim look comprised of blue jeans and a matching bra top, snapping selfies with friends, and laying out in a bronze-colored itty bitty bikini. In the last picture, Lipa's backup dancers took a page out of her book by sporting army green outfits while she stood in the middle wearing a brighter green glitzy crop top and hip bone-baring skirt with matching bright green booties.

In true Dua fashion, one photo dump just wasn't enough, and only a day later the singer posted again to show off another interesting outfit. Cheekily captioned, "honestly no idea," the OOTD pics showed Dua posing in patchwork pants paired with a simple white tank top, arm chains, and a brown flat bill hat.