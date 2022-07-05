Dua Lipa Wore the Sexiest Corset Tube Top in the Most Controversial Print

And the tiniest copper bikini.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 5, 2022
Dua Lipa Instagram
Photo: Dua Lipa Instagram

Between music festival appearances, a world tour, and just living her best life, Dua Lipa's June was filled with plenty of noteworthy moments — and even more head-turning outfits. So, it was only natural that the photo dump aficionado posted on Instagram to commemorate the month while showing off some never-before-seen looks we would have otherwise missed out on. Her first reveal? A sexy corset tube top that somehow made the most polarizing pattern totally work.

On Monday, the singer shared a series of photos captioned, "many random mems in the month of June." In the first photo in the roundup, Dua can be seen getting ready to play beer pong while wearing a strapless corset top with a keyhole cutout in an army green camouflage print. Black low-rise, wide-leg pants accompanied the shirt, and Dua accessorized with a simple silver necklace and hoop earrings. Always one for a Y2K moment, the pop star finished the look by slicking her hair into a high ponytail and sectioning the ends into four braids.

Other photos in the carousel showed Dua posing in a denim-on-denim look comprised of blue jeans and a matching bra top, snapping selfies with friends, and laying out in a bronze-colored itty bitty bikini. In the last picture, Lipa's backup dancers took a page out of her book by sporting army green outfits while she stood in the middle wearing a brighter green glitzy crop top and hip bone-baring skirt with matching bright green booties.

In true Dua fashion, one photo dump just wasn't enough, and only a day later the singer posted again to show off another interesting outfit. Cheekily captioned, "honestly no idea," the OOTD pics showed Dua posing in patchwork pants paired with a simple white tank top, arm chains, and a brown flat bill hat.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dua Lipa pink catsuit
Dua Lipa Debuted Bright Pink Hair While Sitting in a Gigantic Handbag
Dua Lipa Dollar Bill Outfit
Dua Lipa's Latest Outfit Is Pure Money, Literally
dua lipa neon green catsuit
Dua Lipa Paired a Holographic Micro Mini Skort With a Major Dadcore Essential
Dua lipa instagram
Dua Lipa Paired an Underboob-Baring Bikini Top With the Lowest Rise Trousers
dua lipa black top runway
Dua Lipa Wore a Glitzy Canadian Tuxedo While Posting the "Ultimate Thirst Trap"
dua lipa pink catsuit on stage
Dua Lipa Went Braless and Wore the Most Controversial Pants Trend in Her Latest Photo Dump
Dua Lipa Naked Set Instagram
Dua Lipa Paired Her Sheer Top and Pants with Matching Lingerie Underneath
dua lipa versace
Dua Lipa Matched Her Denim Versace Bra Top to an Ultra Miniskirt and Sky-High Boots
dua lipa blonde hair red lips
Dua Lipa Showed Off a Pair of Lacy Blue Underwear While Wearing Insanely Low-Rise Jeans
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Completely Sheer Micro Minidress Showed Off a Pair of High-Cut Underwear
Dua LIpa Loose Corset Instagram
Dua Lipa's Loosely-Laced Corset Expertly Showed Off Her Belly Button Ring
Dua Lipa 2022 Grammys Versace Dress
Dua Lipa's Tiny Floral Bikini Is a Major Mood-Booster
Dua Lipa Corset Gloves Tea Cup Dinner Table Instagram
Dua Lipa's Cropped Corset Top Came With Matching Cut-out Opera Gloves
Dua Lipa Sheer Netted Dress Instagram
Dua Lipa Nailed the Shipwrecked-Chic Aesthetic in a Sheer Netted Dress
dua lipa hair half up
Dua Lipa Went Braless in a Black Lace-Up Top and a Brown Flight Jacket
Dua Lipa pink catsuit future nostalgia tour amsterdam
Dua Lipa Coordinated Her Cutout Top With a Pair of Cutout Boots