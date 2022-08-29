Dua Lipa's Butterfly Bikini Is Peak Y2K Nostalgia

No one does Y2K fashion better than Dua Lipa. And her latest swimsuit is the ultimate early aughts throwback.

On Sunday, the pop star seemingly spent her weekend soaking up the last few days of summer by the pool while wearing a tiny bikini in a butterfly print. The two-piece bathing suit featured sage green strings, as well as triangle top and itty-bitty bottoms in darker green color covered in the Mariah Carey-approved pattern. She accessorized her bikini with poolside jewelry — including a diamond pinky ring, a chunky silver chain bracelet, and hoop earrings. Dua pulled her wet hair back into a high ponytail and went makeup-free.

"day&night randoms," she captioned her latest content carousel on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, Dua's butterfly bikini wasn't the only stunning summer style moment in the weekend photo dump. Other outfits included were a ruched halter-neck dress with a plunging keyhole cutout, a sheer gingham matching set in a lime print, and a sheer black sweater dress with a built-in gold chain.