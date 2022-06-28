Dua Lipa's Plaid Skirt and Chunky Belt Combo Had Major Bratz Doll Energy

Dua has a passion for fashion.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa.
Published on June 28, 2022
Photo: Dua Lipa Instagram

While many of us longed to dress like our Bratz dolls at least once while growing up, Dua Lipa, reigning queen of Y2K fashion, took it one step further and actually did the darn thing. In her latest Instagram post, the pop star shared a series of photos detailing the chaotic 'fit, and in true Dua fashion, she somehow managed to pull it all off.

On Tuesday, the singer shared one of her signature photo dumps filled to the brim with OOTD snaps while exploring Stockholm. Always ready to show off her outfit, Dua was pictured posing on a boat while wearing a pink-and-black plaid skirt that definitely looked like something a cool Bratz It Girl would wear back in the day. The skirt was made even more Y2K by the fact that it was connected to a flower- and heart-covered chunky belt with over a dozen metal rings, which left a small strip of Dua's lower stomach on display.

The pop star paired the early aughts skirt with a white button-up collared shirt that featured puff shoulders and sleeve cutouts. Like any great Bratz doll, Dua was sure to accessorize by finishing the look with a snakeskin shoulder bag, knee-high black leather boots, and bubblegum-pink sunglasses. She wore her long wavy brown hair parted in the middle and opted for natural glam.

Dua's post comes just days after she used her platform to speak out about the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court of the United States. On an Instagram Story, the singer wrote that she "woke up feeling absolutely miserable" after Friday's "shocking news."

"I'm finding it hard to come to terms with the fact that this has EVERYTHING to do with the war on women and our bodies," she explained. "We're regressing backwards at such a high speed it worries me deeply for our future and what consequences we will suffer to this decision made by f*cking dinosaurs that won't even be alive to live through this devastation."

