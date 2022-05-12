Dua Lipa Went Braless in a Plunging Racerback Maxi Dress

On Thursday, the pop star posted one of her signature Instagram photo dumps captioned, "making the most of it," while on a break from shows in Berlin. The first photo in the series showed Dua posing with the perfect pout while wearing a plunging, scoop neck dark gray maxi dress featuring a large white flower and mid-thigh leg slit. Dua skipped a bra to accommodate the dress's chest and side-boob-baring racerback cut and accessorized with a simple necklace, chunky gold rings, oversized hoops, and skinny black sunglasses. She held a brown-and-orange checkered jacket in her hand, and left her dark waves untouched and parted down the middle.

The breezy dress wasn't the only noteworthy look in Dua's roundup. In the second photo, the singer sported a graphic black Grimcrawler blazer layered over a word-covered black and white ruched tube top. She paired the edgy outfit with slouchy black jeans , chunky dad sneakers, silver lock-shaped earrings, and a bedazzled belt. Later in the series, a photo showed Dua lounging on the couch in a black top littered with back cutouts and an ultra miniskirt.

Dua's photo dump comes days after the release of her Vogue cover shoot, where she wore a see-through Prada dress and opened up about the challenges of superstardom. Specifically, when that infamous dance move went viral for all the wrong reasons.

"All I ever wanted was for it to be about the music," she said. "My goal was, I want the music to be good enough so that people would talk about that more than anything else. But unless you're a fully formed pop star who's trained in pop-star camp for five fucking years before you hit the stage for the first time, one misstep, one wrong move, one dance that doesn't really work and it's used against you. That was fucking hard for me."