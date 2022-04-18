Dua Lipa Went Braless and Wore the Most Controversial Pants Trend in Her Latest Photo Dump
After taking a brief hiatus from Instagram while on break from her Future Nostalgia World Tour, Dua Lipa made her grand return to the social platform to reassure followers that her fashion sense is still just as strong — and slightly chaotic — as ever.
On Sunday, Dua posted a series of outfit photos and concert clips captioned, "Round hereeeee 🫀." In one snap in the dump, the singer made a case for monochrome while going braless in a completely golden-yellow outfit. The OOTD consisted of a thigh-length collared shirt with a deep-V neckline and ab-baring zipper, a pair of matching trousers with a belly band, and a coordinating handbag. Dua completed the outfit with a gold bracelet.
In another picture in her post, Dua's bottoms combined two controversial trends into one: cargo pants and camouflage. The pop star styled the pants with an equally as head-turning colorful checkered sweater, a green New York Yankees baseball cap, a green scarf, and a pair of shiny black boots.
The first photo in the series showed Dua lounging backstage in bright blue and red printed pants, a navy leather moto jacket, and a white graphic T-shirt that said "smile for the camera." Other inclusions in the dump showed the singer dancing around the stage in a tan mini skirt and bra top and multiple skin-tight catsuits.
The new post came days after Dua kicked off the British leg of her tour on April 15. After originally postponing the tour due to COVID-19 concerns in 2020, the singer was more than ready to make an emotional return to her home country. "This is the best welcome home ever," Dua said during her Manchester show. "We've been waiting so long, so long to put this show on. We've moved it and postponed it and finally, we're here." She later added, "It means the world. Thank you for allowing me to be on this stage."