Dua Lipa Wore a Plunging Bodysuit with a Very Surprising Cutout

Leave it to Dua Lipa , the unofficial queen of cutouts , to find yet another inventive way to show some skin — just in time for summer. Because, after all, rising temperatures do require a little extra ventilation.

On Saturday, Dua touched down in Paris for the European leg of her Future Nostalgia tour, and ahead of her concerts in the city, she did what she does best and took a bunch of photos of her latest chaotic outfit. In her newest Instagram photo dump, Dua put a surprising twist on the traditional cold-shoulder cutout in a plunging bodysuit with slashes below each armpit. She paired the purple and blue patterned unitard with low-rise baggy pants that gave the illusion of two hip cutouts, a massive diamond choker necklace, and Y2K-style shield shades. And just in case her underarms got chilly, Dua had a long, blue leather jacket on hand.