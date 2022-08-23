Dua Lipa Continued Her Parade of Birthday Looks With a Skin-Tight Leather Flame Gown

It's no question that all of our Leo faves have been showing up and showing out this birthday season (see: Kacey Musgraves and Kylie Jenner), but Dua Lipa's multi-outfit celebration may very well take the cake for most on-brand Leo behavior. After sporting the tiniest bedazzled bra top and debuting the bikinification of Canadian tuxedos, the singer was back again with yet another killer celebratory ensemble — not that we're complaining.

Lipa commemorated the OOTN on Tuesday the only way she knows how: with an Instagram photo dump full of outfit pics. Captioned, "pulled this dress out my vault for birthday dinner," the first slide in the carousel showed the star posing in a black, pink, and purple Thierry Mugler leather gown that featured a halter neckline and flame detailing. Black, tasseled knee-high Balenciaga boots and a smattering of silver rings completed Lipa's look, and she wore her long raven tresses in soft waves parted down the middle.

While the singer's 27th birthday celebration comes amid a well-deserved break, Lipa's vacation outfits the last few weeks have certainly been working overtime. Aside from her collection of festive birthday looks, Dua has also worn the dreamiest pastel slip dress, a bright orange two-piece set, and an iridescent gown fit for a mermaid while spending time with family and friends in Albania.

"It's been a whirlwind ride ~ 74 shows down on the #FutureNostalgiaTour," Lipa captioned a post from early August after initially embarking on her holiday. "Taking a little break before we head to South America in September ⚡️⚡️ thank you to everyone who has come down to see our show so far. I hope you've enjoyed it as much as we have! Big love to the team & crew for making every show possible. 💕"