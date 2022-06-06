Dua Lipa Paired an Underboob-Baring Bikini Top With the Lowest Rise Trousers

From upside-down halter tops to cut-out opera gloves , Dua Lipa 's outfit choices are always keeping us on our toes. The singer's latest brow-raising ensemble? An interesting take on swimwear that combined poolside attire with the most controversial business-casual bottoms possible.

On Sunday, Dua finished off the weekend by doing what she does best: posting a photo dump to Instagram. Looking ready for the beach — at least on her top half — Dua posed in a tiny olive green string bikini top in the mirror selfies, which suspended a large, flower-shaped crystal broach in the middle of her chest. Instead of pairing the top with matching bikini bottoms (like most of us would), Dua added her signature flair to the confusing outfit by finishing the look with low-rise black trousers with the widest legs.