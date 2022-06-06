Dua Lipa Paired an Underboob-Baring Bikini Top With the Lowest Rise Trousers
From upside-down halter tops to cut-out opera gloves, Dua Lipa's outfit choices are always keeping us on our toes. The singer's latest brow-raising ensemble? An interesting take on swimwear that combined poolside attire with the most controversial business-casual bottoms possible.
On Sunday, Dua finished off the weekend by doing what she does best: posting a photo dump to Instagram. Looking ready for the beach — at least on her top half — Dua posed in a tiny olive green string bikini top in the mirror selfies, which suspended a large, flower-shaped crystal broach in the middle of her chest. Instead of pairing the top with matching bikini bottoms (like most of us would), Dua added her signature flair to the confusing outfit by finishing the look with low-rise black trousers with the widest legs.
The singer simply captioned her post with "ultrasolo" to let the outfit have its full moment, which she accessorized with a simple silver necklace, a smattering of rings, and a small belly button ring. She appeared to be bare-faced in the photos and wore her hair in subtle waves parted down the middle.
While the business beachwear ensemble took up two slides in Dua's carousel of content, other snaps showed the pop star snacking on seafood and posing in yet another tiny top and black trousers combo. In the last slide of the post, Dua went braless in an ab-baring white crop top that she paired with high-waisted trousers and a holographic shoulder bag.
This isn't the first bikini Dua has worn as of late. Just a few weeks ago, the singer shared a more traditional take on swimwear while posing by a river in a floral pink string bikini. Aptly captioned, "pre-show river dip," the series of photos showed the star enjoying sunny weather alongside some friends.