Dua Lipa Channeled '70s Disco Glamour in a Bedazzled Bustier Minidress and Fishnets

On Friday, the pop star shared a slideshow of behind-the-scenes snapshots on Instagram ahead of her performance at the annual Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, and in the new photo dump, Dua swapped her usual stage attire (crystal-embellished catsuits, head-to-toe neon) for a bedazzled corset and mesh, ruffled minidress hybrid. Driving home the Studio 54 theme even further, the purple set was teamed with a pair of matching metallic booties, nude fishnets, and a rhinestone-studded strip of fabric worn as a choker around her neck. Her violet eyeshadow with a small amount of glitter in the corner of each eye matched her dress, and she complemented the swath of purple with an elongated feline flick.