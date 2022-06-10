Dua Lipa Channeled '70s Disco Glamour in a Bedazzled Bustier Minidress and Fishnets
Always game for a fashion throwback moment, this time — Dua Lipa's outfit is returning to the days of disco.
On Friday, the pop star shared a slideshow of behind-the-scenes snapshots on Instagram ahead of her performance at the annual Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, and in the new photo dump, Dua swapped her usual stage attire (crystal-embellished catsuits, head-to-toe neon) for a bedazzled corset and mesh, ruffled minidress hybrid. Driving home the Studio 54 theme even further, the purple set was teamed with a pair of matching metallic booties, nude fishnets, and a rhinestone-studded strip of fabric worn as a choker around her neck. Her violet eyeshadow with a small amount of glitter in the corner of each eye matched her dress, and she complemented the swath of purple with an elongated feline flick.
Dua wore her long dark hair down, straight, and parted in the middle, and at one point, she tucked her tresses behind her ears, showing off a pair of square geometric earrings.
Throughout the entirety of her Future Nostalgia tour, Dua has been documenting her travels (and her outfits) in each city. Earlier this week, she was in Lisbon, Portugal, which called for see-through white and orange micro minidress that exposed her high-cut black underwear, and before that, it was a loosely-laced corset and white trousers in Italy.