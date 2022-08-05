Dua Lipa Gave Barbiecore a Sexy Twist With a Bra Top and Matching Skirt

Dua Lipa is pretty much single-handedly responsible for half of fashion's current trends (miniskirts and tracksuits anyone?). So it only makes sense that she would jump on one of the biggest fads of the summer: Barbiecore pink. In a new Instagram video, the pop star showed off her most recent festival look by posing in front of a barrage of flashing cameras.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

In the clip, the style icon wore a sparkly, fuchsia Valentino look that was comprised of a plunging bra top with a bow detail, a matching micro-mini, and long opera gloves cut from the same fabric. She finished off the look with bright pink booties and wore her long, dark hair straight and parted down the middle. She smoldered at the camera and at one point, bent over and made a duck face.

"💕HOMETOWN PRE-SHOW 💕 @sunnyhillfestival," she captioned the post. The singer is headlining alongside Diplo at the Sunny Hill music festival in her hometown Prishtina, Kosovo, this week. During last night's show — the first of the weekend-long extravaganza — Lipa performed in the glittering ensemble. Later during her set, she removed the skirt to reveal matching boy shorts, seen in an Instagram Reel shared by the the festival.

Earlier in the day, the star gave followers a glimpse at her show-day outfit which included a white button-down dress that she paired with coordinating woven over-the-knee boots and a maroon bag that she slung over her shoulder. She accessorized with chunky gold earrings and matching rings.

"HOME 🇽🇰," she captioned the post. "can't wait to see you all tonight for @sunnyhillfestival."